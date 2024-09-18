How CPWD Is Upgrading Drainage Around Parliament After Heavy Rains

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has initiated plans to map and upgrade the drainage system around the historic old Parliament building. This move follows recent waterlogging within the Parliament complex, which sparked concerns on social media after heavy rains last month.
On July 31, while Parliament was in session, heavy rainfall led to water pooling on the driveway between the new and old Parliament buildings during heavy rainfall, leading some MPs to escalate the issue on social media and inside the House. The Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement the next day that the water accumulated opposite Makar Dwar, one of the entrances to the new building, “got drained out quickly.”
Makar Dwar is named after the legendary sea creature that is a combination of different animals. A common motif for entrances, Makara sculptures are seen in Hindu and Buddhist monuments spread across South and Southeast Asia. On one hand, Makar as the combination of different creatures represents India's unity in diversity. On the other hand, Makar sculptures at doorways are seen as protectors. The Makara Dwar faces the entrance to the old Parliament building.
In a bid to enhance the drainage infrastructure, CPWD has invited bids for a series of advanced surveys, including topographical, ground penetrating radar (GPR), and robotic surveys. The works will involve both the internal and external areas of the Parliament building, now known as Samvidhan Sadan, and are estimated to cost Rs 16.83 lakh.
A topographical survey will focus on identifying key features, boundaries, roads, trees, and underground structures such as manholes. The GPR survey will map the underground utilities including sewage systems, stormwater drainage, and water supply lines, providing detailed depth measurements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the area. Additionally, vertical electrical resistivity tests will help assess subsurface conditions to improve infrastructure planning.
This upgrade to the drainage system is seen as essential given the vulnerability of the complex to waterlogging. The CPWD, which serves as the government’s central construction agency, has set a deadline for technical and financial bids by September 23.
Once completed, the enhanced drainage infrastructure is expected to mitigate the effects of future heavy rains and safeguard the historic building’s structural integrity. The proactive approach also responds to concerns raised by lawmakers and aims to prevent further disruptions caused by seasonal flooding in the Parliament complex.
The new Indian Parliament building was only inaugurated in 2023 and it shows a new phase of Indian democracy. Built and planned with respect to modern architectural methods, use of the traditional motifs with modern technology to offer better functionality and efficiency. Its triangular shape is a tribute to India’s cultural history and it has the use of energy efficient lighting and environmentally friendly building materials.
Waterlogging’s Wider Impact
Waterlogging is a serious issue in cities like Delhi and NCR like Gurugram, where the lack of adequate drainage can disrupt daily life and cause significant economic losses. For instance, Vasant Kunj, a residential area in Delhi, experienced severe waterlogging, leading to submerged vehicles, damaged infrastructure, and unsafe living conditions. Residents of Vasant Kunj had to wade through waist-deep water, facing blocked roads and power outages. Such conditions can also increase the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera, dengue, and leptospirosis, especially when stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
In Gurugram, a financial hub near Delhi, waterlogging severely impacts the livelihoods of thousands of workers and businesses, particularly in the monsoon season. Flooded roads prevent employees from reaching offices, disrupt public transportation, and cause economic losses. Heavy rainfall led to knee-deep water on major highways, paralyzing traffic for hours. Businesses, particularly those in the IT sector, reported significant losses in productivity, while smaller establishments, such as street vendors, saw their daily income plummet.
The Risks of Waterlogging on Infrastructure
Waterlogging can also damage essential infrastructure, such as roads and power grids. Constant exposure to water weakens the foundations of buildings, erodes roads, and floods sewage systems, leading to blockages and foul odors. Flooded electrical systems can cause short circuits and power outages, further disrupting daily life. If the drainage system in areas like Parliament is not upgraded, the old building’s foundation may erode, risking its historical and architectural value.
This initiative is not only essential for safeguarding the historic Parliament building but also for ensuring that government functions remain uninterrupted. By learning from past events and planning for the future, projects like this highlight the need for resilient infrastructure, especially as climate change makes extreme weather more frequent.