Earth To Have A Temporary 'Mini Moon' For Two Months

Earth is about to have a temporary visitor a "mini moon", though much smaller than its regular one. This mini moon is actually an newly discovered asteroid which is about the size of a school bus, measuring 10 meters across. On Sunday, it will pass close enough to Earth that our planet's gravity will temporarily trap it, causing it to orbit Earth for about two months. While this "mini moon" won’t be visible to the naked eye, it offers an intriguing opportunity for astronomers to study these short-lived space companions.