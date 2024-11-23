Delhi's Collapsing Civic Administration And Political Inaction: Delhi HC's Stern Warning

The Delhi High Court has raised serious concerns about the state of civic administration in the capital, criticizing authorities for failing to address the city's urgent infrastructure needs. The court described the civic administration as having "collapsed" and pointed out that the political class is more focused on "selling slogans" than addressing the city's expanding infrastructure problems. The bench, consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, made these observations while hearing a case regarding the eviction of residents from Madrasi Camp, a slum area in the Old Barapullah Bridge locality.