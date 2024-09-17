Controversy Over NMC’s Medical Curriculum Changes: Disability And Transgender Rights Omitted

With the changing scenario of medical education in India, the omission of concerns that marginalized groups face is gravely concerning. Since activists have been pushing for the needed reforms, the NMC needs to reflect on how it prepares future physicians to be inclusive in their delivery of care. The revision of the CBME curriculum is an opportunity for India to break out of the denial that for the Indian population, there is no need to incorporate diverse knowledge in healthcare while failing to meet the basic standards of care for a mass.