Changing Rainfall Patterns And Increasing Landslides In Uttarakhand: An Expert’s View

The Role of Forest Fires

In addition to irregular rainfall, another major factor contributing to landslides is forest fires. According to Dr. Nautiyal, forest fires in the region have exacerbated soil erosion. “Forest fires burn herbs and grasses, which weakens the soil layer and fails to stop the flow of water. This leads to landslides,” he explains. When vegetation is burned, the natural barrier that would typically slow down rainwater is destroyed, allowing water to flow freely and erode the soil. Over time, this can destabilize the landscape and make it more prone to landslides when heavy rain finally arrives.