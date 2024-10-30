AIIMS Delhi Treats First Patient In GRASSROOT Trial For Stroke Treatment Innovation

The trial spans 16 hospitals across the country, including AIIMS Delhi and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Pondicherry. Dr. Kalpesh Shah from Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad, one of the first doctors to use the new stent-retriever, noted its transformative potential for stroke care access worldwide. Commenting on the high demand for thrombectomy procedures, he expressed optimism that devices like this stent could bring effective stroke treatment to a larger, underserved patient base globally, especially in more remote or lower-resource areas, which currently lack such advanced care.