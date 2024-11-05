Abortion Rights Shape Indian American Women’s Voting Preferences

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, states have been free to impose significant restrictions on abortion access. The resulting policies have mobilized women across the country to support pro-choice candidates and states, with Democratic-led states establishing themselves as safe havens for those seeking abortion services. Many employers have also stepped in, offering support for women affected by these restrictive laws. Supreet, an IT professional, points out that even companies in states with abortion restrictions are helping women access out-of-state care. She believes that, faced with inconsistent government support, women voters will rally behind pro-abortion rights candidates.