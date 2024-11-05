Abortion Rights Shape Indian American Women’s Voting Preferences

In the upcoming U.S. presidential election, abortion rights are emerging as a pivotal issue for Indian American women, a demographic within the second-largest immigrant community in the United States. This group increasingly supports candidates who advocate for reproductive freedom, recognizing the broader impact on personal and family health.
Meeta Damani, a New Jersey-based Indian American documentary filmmaker, highlights that abortion rights are essential for both men and women in the Indian American community. She emphasizes that reproductive decisions influence entire families and ultimately underscore the importance of freedom of choice. Similarly, Priya, a marketing professional in New Jersey, expresses disbelief that abortion rights remain contested in America, remarking that the right to make decisions about one’s own body is fundamental. Priya stresses that women voters will naturally favor parties that protect these rights.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, states have been free to impose significant restrictions on abortion access. The resulting policies have mobilized women across the country to support pro-choice candidates and states, with Democratic-led states establishing themselves as safe havens for those seeking abortion services. Many employers have also stepped in, offering support for women affected by these restrictive laws. Supreet, an IT professional, points out that even companies in states with abortion restrictions are helping women access out-of-state care. She believes that, faced with inconsistent government support, women voters will rally behind pro-abortion rights candidates.
A recent Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS) conducted from mid-September to mid-October highlighted a pronounced gender gap among Indian American voters on the abortion issue. The survey found that 67% of Indian American women intend to vote for Kamala Harris, compared to 53% of men. This gap is most significant among younger voters, with more than 70% of women over 40 and 60% of men planning to support Harris.
However, Sonal Sharma, an immigration lawyer, cautions that while abortion is a critical issue for many, it isn’t the only factor guiding voters. She points out that, while legislative attempts at stricter abortion laws have faced opposition, American views on abortion remain divided.
Political campaigns have taken note of Indian American women’s focus on reproductive rights. Kamala Harris has made abortion rights central to her campaign, aligning herself with reproductive rights groups that are actively mobilizing Indian American voters. As the U.S. election nears, the abortion rights debate is expected to remain a prominent factor shaping the preferences of Indian American women, who are a significant subset of this rapidly growing and influential demographic.
