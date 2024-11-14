3D Laser Shows To Illuminate Kashi’s Dev Deepawali Festival

Dev Deepawali, also known as the "Diwali of the Gods," is a grand celebration observed on Kartik Purnima, which falls on the full moon night in the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival holds special significance in Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, where millions of oil lamps (diyas) are lit on the ghats of the Ganga River, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. It is believed that on this night, the gods descend to Earth to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.