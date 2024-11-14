3D Laser Shows To Illuminate Kashi’s Dev Deepawali Festival

Visitors to Varanasi for this year’s Dev Deepawali celebrations will be treated to captivating 3D laser shows, highlighting the history of Kashi, the lives of saints and seers, and the revered significance of the Ganga River’s descent to Earth. The Dev Deepawali festival, celebrated annually on Kartik Purnima, will take place on November 15 this year.
The innovative laser shows, blending tradition with modern technology, will run four times a day—at 5:30 pm, 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm, and 8:45 pm. The 25-minute shows will use 24 high-powered projectors to project vivid, immersive visuals onto the historic buildings along the ghats, illustrating Kashi’s religious and cultural evolution.
"The grand celebration will feature the iconic Deep Malas and the renowned Ganga Aarti, but the highlight will be the immersive multimedia experience that brings to life the rich spiritual and mythological history of Kashi," said Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma.
The laser shows will depict key moments from Kashi’s history, including Lord Shiva’s arrival in the city, the stories of sages and munis, Lord Buddha’s visit, and the contributions of saints like Tulsidas and Kabir. "It will also highlight the efforts of Ahilyabai Holkar in renovating temples and ponds, along with the significance of the Ganga River's descent," Sharma added.
In addition to these historical moments, the shows will explain the importance of Dev Deepawali and narrate the legendary tale of Ganga Avtaran, the official said.
Over 200 technicians and engineers have worked tirelessly to synchronize the laser and light effects, ensuring a flawless visual experience for all attendees.
Dev Deepawali, also known as the "Diwali of the Gods," is a grand celebration observed on Kartik Purnima, which falls on the full moon night in the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival holds special significance in Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, where millions of oil lamps (diyas) are lit on the ghats of the Ganga River, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. It is believed that on this night, the gods descend to Earth to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.
Dev Deepawali symbolizes devotion, spirituality, and the connection between humanity and the divine. It is a time for people to come together to honor the sacred Ganga, the city's rich heritage, and the blessings of the divine.
(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)