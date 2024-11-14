Blogs

3D Laser Shows To Illuminate Kashi’s Dev Deepawali Festival

Experience dazzling 3D laser shows in Kashi this Dev Deepawali, showcasing the rich history and spiritual essence of Varanasi.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Dev Deepawali Festival
3D Laser Shows To Illuminate Kashi’s Dev Deepawali Festival
info_icon

Visitors to Varanasi for this year’s Dev Deepawali celebrations will be treated to captivating 3D laser shows, highlighting the history of Kashi, the lives of saints and seers, and the revered significance of the Ganga River’s descent to Earth. The Dev Deepawali festival, celebrated annually on Kartik Purnima, will take place on November 15 this year.

The innovative laser shows, blending tradition with modern technology, will run four times a day—at 5:30 pm, 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm, and 8:45 pm. The 25-minute shows will use 24 high-powered projectors to project vivid, immersive visuals onto the historic buildings along the ghats, illustrating Kashi’s religious and cultural evolution.

"The grand celebration will feature the iconic Deep Malas and the renowned Ganga Aarti, but the highlight will be the immersive multimedia experience that brings to life the rich spiritual and mythological history of Kashi," said Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma.

The laser shows will depict key moments from Kashi’s history, including Lord Shiva’s arrival in the city, the stories of sages and munis, Lord Buddha’s visit, and the contributions of saints like Tulsidas and Kabir. "It will also highlight the efforts of Ahilyabai Holkar in renovating temples and ponds, along with the significance of the Ganga River's descent," Sharma added.

In addition to these historical moments, the shows will explain the importance of Dev Deepawali and narrate the legendary tale of Ganga Avtaran, the official said.

Over 200 technicians and engineers have worked tirelessly to synchronize the laser and light effects, ensuring a flawless visual experience for all attendees.

Dev Deepawali, also known as the "Diwali of the Gods," is a grand celebration observed on Kartik Purnima, which falls on the full moon night in the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival holds special significance in Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, where millions of oil lamps (diyas) are lit on the ghats of the Ganga River, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. It is believed that on this night, the gods descend to Earth to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

Dev Deepawali symbolizes devotion, spirituality, and the connection between humanity and the divine. It is a time for people to come together to honor the sacred Ganga, the city's rich heritage, and the blessings of the divine. 

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Australia Beat Pakistan In Seven-Over Slog Fest
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Goa's Kauthankar, Bakle Score Triple Tons To Register Highest-Ever Tournament Partnership
  5. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. Georgia Vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  2. Claudio Ranieri Comes Out Of Retirement To Take Charge Of Roma
  3. Portugal Vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  4. Northern Ireland Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  5. Denmark Vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  2. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  4. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  2. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  3. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0
  4. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  5. Japan 1-2 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  2. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
  3. GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital
  4. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  5. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
  2. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  3. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  4. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  5. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya