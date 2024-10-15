Brand Studio

Best Bhai Dooj Gifts For Your Brother Under ₹500, ₹1000, & ₹5000

Find the perfect Bhai Dooj gift for your brother! Explore thoughtful and practical presents under different budgets, ensuring a memorable celebration of this special bond.

Best Bhai Dooj Gifts For Your Brother
Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, is marked with love, prayers, and the exchange of happiness that is gifts. The festival is celebrated with different names like Bhai Tikka, Bhau Beej, Bhai Phota, etc. in different states of India. This Bhai Dooj spoils your brothers by giving them the best gift. In this article, we highlight some of the best gifts you should consider during Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj Gifts for Brothers

Gifts under 500

A Coffee Mug with Bhai Dooj Signature

Coffee Mug
If your brother loves to drink tea or coffee, then it will be a great idea to gift him a coffee mug. The coffee mug from Giftalove may look simple, but it will always remind him of you. To make the cup more interesting, you can create memes, thoughts, and cartoon images or personalize it to make it more thoughtful.

Chocolates and Dry-Fruit Sets

Chocolates & Dry-Fruit Sets
Who doesn’t love chocolate and healthy dry fruits? A perfect choice to gift your brothers. Tied Ribbons offers a delightful selection of Bhai Dooj gift sets featuring chocolates and dry fruits. From classic combinations like Cadbury Celebrations and almonds to premium choices like Ferrero Rocher and cashews, you'll find the perfect treat to celebrate the special bond with your brother. Each set is beautifully packaged with a greeting card and auspicious items like kalawa and roli chawal, making it a thoughtful and meaningful gift.

Polaroid Calendars

Polaroid Calendars
If you are looking for some memorable gifts, then what could be a better option than these Polaroid calendars? Collect beautiful memories with this Polaroid calendar from Photo Walaa. These calendars feature a retro design with customizable photo frames, allowing you to create a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

Simply choose your favourite photos of you and your brother, and Photo Walaa will turn them into a beautiful calendar that can be displayed all year round. It's a perfect way to celebrate your bond and cherish your memories together.

Wall Portrait

Wall Portrait
A wall portrait is a thoughtful and personalized gift for your brothers on Bhai Dooj. It's a way to preserve a cherished memory and create a lasting keepsake. You could choose a favourite family photo, a candid shot of you and your brothers, or even a digital artwork inspired by a shared interest. A wall portrait will add a touch of warmth and nostalgia to their home, reminding them of your love and bond. This gift is going to surprise him and make him happy.

Gifts under 2000

Personalised wallet, keychain, pen and belt gift set for brothers

Personalized Gift Set
This Bhai Dooj, show your brother how much you care with a thoughtful and personalized gift set from The Wallet Store. The set includes a stylish wallet, a sleek keychain, a sophisticated pen, and a classic belt, all customizable with your brother's name or initials. This practical and elegant gift is sure to impress and make him feel truly appreciated.

Canvas Dopp Travel Pouch

Travel Pouch
If your brother loves eco-friendly and thoughtful gifts, then you should gift him this travel pouch.  Crafted from durable canvas and featuring a stylish design, this pouch is perfect for organizing toiletries or travel essentials. Its compact size makes it easy to pack in luggage or carry as a standalone accessory. Made with eco-friendly materials and supporting sustainable practices, this gift reflects your care for both your brother and the environment.

Woollen Stole

Woollen Check Stole
As winter is fast approaching, you can gift your brother this beautiful woollen Check Stole from Taroob. Made from high-quality wool, this versatile accessory is ideal for layering during colder months, offering warmth and style. Its classic check pattern adds a touch of sophistication, making it a timeless addition to any wardrobe. Whether it's a casual outing or a formal event, this stole is sure to impress.

Quench Water Bottle

Double-Walled Stainless Steel Bottle
Celebrate the cherished bond of siblings with a thoughtful gift. The water bottle from the messy corner, adorned with beautiful botanical patterns, is the perfect choice. Not only does it keep your drinks cold or hot for hours, but its stylish design also makes it a statement piece. The double-walled stainless steel bottle is a perfect gift for this festival to make it more memorable.

Classic Laptop Bags

Classic Laptop Bags
This Bhai Dooj surprises your brother by gifting him a classic laptop bag that combines timeless elegance with modern functionality. From sleek leather briefcases to durable messenger bags, the Creative Dukaan’s collection caters to various tastes and preferences. These bags are not only stylish but also provide ample protection for your brother's laptop. With attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship, classic laptop bags make a thoughtful and practical gift for your brother.

Gifts under 5000

Antique Metal Clock

Antique Metal Clock
This Bhai Dooj makes your brother feel special by gifting him the antique clocks, which will be a part of his room decor. This clock is crafted with intricate designs and high-quality materials, giving it a vintage aesthetic. With their durable construction and precise timekeeping, they're not just functional but also beautiful additions to any home. Choose from a variety of styles and finishes to find the perfect one that suits your brother's taste.

Men’s Ethnic Wear

Ethnic Wear
A classic kurta set from brands like Kalpraag would be a timeless choice for your brother on this auspicious Bhai Dooj occasion. For a more contemporary look, opt for a dhoti-style kurta or a Nehru jacket from Kisaah. No matter his style, there's an ethnic menswear gift out there that will make your brother feel loved and appreciated.

Wrist Watch

Wrist Watch
Show your brother how much you care with a classic watch this Bhai Dooj. Known for their quality and reliability, Citizen watches are the perfect blend of style and function and are perfect to gift. Choose from a variety of designs to find the perfect match for your brother's personality. A wristwatch is not just a timepiece; it's a symbol of your love and appreciation.

This Bhai Dooj shows extra love to your brother by gifting him with your choice of gifts.  Choose a gift that aligns with your brother's interests and personality. Remember, adding a personal touch, such as a heartfelt note or customized elements, can make even the simplest gifts feel extraordinary.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

