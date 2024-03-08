A leading Educationist And A Woman With An Insatiable Zest For Life

Ask her about the significance of Women’s day and Niru Agarwal articulates: “To me, feminism is a philosophy that advocates for the social and economic equality of all genders. Feminism aims to address inequalities and strives to create an equitable society for people of all genders”. Says she, “men and women bring their own unique strengths to the table and one cannot do without the other. Let us create a world where everyone has the freedom to make choices about their own lives, has access to opportunities and resources, and is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their gender. I am indeed fortunate to be in a place where I can help other women, be their voice and flag-bearer and I will continue to do the best I can for them”.