5 Must-Visit Durga Puja Pandals In Delhi: Navratri 2024

Durga Puja festival celebrated in Delhi is a huge affair that brings out the color of Bengali tradition, spirituality, and joy. Gorgeous pandals spread across the city are loaded with hues of colors, pulsating dhaks (traditional drums), and an unmistakable aroma of spirituality. For those looking to experience the grandeur of Durga Puja in Delhi, here are five famous puja pandals you can visit:
1. CR Park Kali Mandir Durga Puja
Location - Market 1, Chittaranjan Park, South Delhi
Nearest Metro Station - Nehru Place (Violet Line), Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
Food Outlets Nearby
Annapurna Sweet House: Famous for Bengali sweets like rasgulla and sandesh.
Dadu Cutlet Shop: Known for its crispy cutlets, fish fry, and chops.
Often called "Mini Kolkata," Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) is the heart of Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi. The CR Park Kali Mandir is a major hub for Bengalis and others looking to experience traditional Durga Puja with authentic food stalls, cultural performances, and a vibrant atmosphere.
2. New Delhi Kali Bari Durga Puja
Location - New Delhi Kali Bari, Mandir Marg, Connaught Place, Central Delhi
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
Food Outlets Nearby
Wenger’s Deli: A favorite for bakery items, cakes, and savory treats.
Bengali Sweet House: Famous for traditional Bengali sweets and snacks like mishti doi and kachori.
One of the oldest and most traditional Durga Puja celebrations in the city, New Delhi Kali Bari hosts a spiritual and cultural experience. The Kali Bari Durga Puja is known for its simplicity and emphasis on rituals, attracting large crowds from all over the city.
3. Nivedita Enclave Pandal
Location - Paschim Vihar, West Delhi
Nearest Metro Station - Paschim Vihar (Blue Line)
Food Outlets Nearby
Nagpal Chole Bhature: A go-to place for authentic Punjabi chole bhature.
Shree Rathnam: Known for South Indian delicacies like dosa and idli.
Nivedita Enclave, a residential community in Paschim Vihar, West Delhi, widely known as the "Bengali Colony," comprises 198 apartments and is home to over 700 residents. It hosts one of the oldest Durga Puja celebrations in the area.
4. Arambagh Durga Puja
Location - Panchkuian Road, Paharganj, Central Delhi
Nearest Metro Station - Ramakrishna Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
Food Outlets Nearby
Sita Ram Diwan Chand: Famous for its spicy chole bhature.
Tadka Singh: Known for its North Indian cuisine and curries.
Arambagh Durga Puja is known for its creative and thematic pandals, offering visitors a fusion of traditional worship and modern artistic expression. Each year, the organizers come up with new themes, attracting crowds from across Delhi and beyond.
5. Matri Mandir Durga Puja, Safdarjung Enclave
Location - B-2 Block, Safdarjung Enclave, South Delhi
Nearest Metro Station - Green Park (Yellow Line)
Food Outlets Nearby
Rajinder Da Dhaba: Famous for its kebabs, rolls, and North Indian cuisine.
Evergreen Sweet House: Known for its chole bhature, chaats, and sweets.
Matri Mandir Puja is another famous Durga Puja celebration in Delhi, known for its cultural performances, including dance, music, and drama. The pandal offers a spiritual experience blended with rich Bengali traditions and a community spirit.
Durga Puja in Delhi is a grand affair, with each pandal offering a unique blend of devotion, culture, and art. Whether you're looking for an immersive spiritual experience or want to enjoy the festivities with cultural performances and delicious food, these pandals are the best places to soak in the energy and vibrancy of Durga Puja. So, put on your traditional attire and head to these famous spots in the city for an unforgettable Durga Puja experience!