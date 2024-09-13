5 Must-Visit Durga Puja Pandals In Delhi: Navratri 2024

Location - B-2 Block, Safdarjung Enclave, South Delhi

Nearest Metro Station - Green Park (Yellow Line)

Food Outlets Nearby

Rajinder Da Dhaba: Famous for its kebabs, rolls, and North Indian cuisine.

Evergreen Sweet House: Known for its chole bhature, chaats, and sweets.

Matri Mandir Puja is another famous Durga Puja celebration in Delhi, known for its cultural performances, including dance, music, and drama. The pandal offers a spiritual experience blended with rich Bengali traditions and a community spirit.

Durga Puja in Delhi is a grand affair, with each pandal offering a unique blend of devotion, culture, and art. Whether you're looking for an immersive spiritual experience or want to enjoy the festivities with cultural performances and delicious food, these pandals are the best places to soak in the energy and vibrancy of Durga Puja. So, put on your traditional attire and head to these famous spots in the city for an unforgettable Durga Puja experience!