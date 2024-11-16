In many respects, the form of authoritarianism under this regime resembles the Emergency in terms of its restrictions on civil liberties, acute centralization of power, and pervasive fear. But the resemblance stops with the authoritarian thrust. It differed in several important ways. The Emergency regime carried no weight with the public at large. It had no ethnic dimension, it was not targeted against minorities. Indira Gandhi was not backed by an ideology that pitted one section of society against another. There was certainly no targeting of intellectuals and attacks on reason and scientific temper, and no party leaders and street vigilantes giving lessons to all and sundry on nationalism. Repression was directed against Indira Gandhi’s opponents and those of her son Sanjay Gandhi who was notorious for his shenanigans. It did not have any grandiose projects of rewriting history, reorganising culture to highlight Hindu supremacy, or presenting a narrative vilifying a particular religious community, and using state power to impose this agenda.