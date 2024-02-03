Hello Ashutosh, it’s a pleasure to talk to you across the table. Oh, I don’t have many Vrindavan memories. You cannot choose your place of birth. My mother was based in Mathura in a joint family. She was frail in health and needed surgery. Vrindavan, a dusty town, had a Canadian missionary hospital where surgical facilities existed. My mother was taken there. We two sisters are both caesarean babies of the ‘40s. In 10 days or so, mother was brought back to Mathura. My father was teaching at a college in Delhi.

Later on, in 1967, I visited Vrindavan and was intrigued by the elaborate prayers and rituals at Banke Bihari Temple. The Pongal served at Rang Ji Ka Mandir was far more democratic.

Yes, Mathura and Vrindavan peep into my writings, at times like a backdrop, more often like an uneasy memory. My parents defied the paternal family business of wholesale grain merchandise and were thrown out by my irate grandfather. The joint family structure received its first jolt thus.