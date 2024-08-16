Rituals and History:

The Ritual of Raksha Bandhan:

Many customs and traditions go along with Raksha Bandhan. Every custom has its own depth and meaning.

1. Preparation of the Rakhi Thali:

Firstly, all sisters arrange to prepare a Rakhi Thali. On that Rakhi Thali, there will be Rakhi, rice grains, vermillion (kumkum), sweets, and a diya (lamp). The thali is used for the ceremony of Rakhi.

2. The Rakhi Ceremony:

Usually, the sisters worship their brothers first by doing an Aarti. Next, they put a tilak on his face, which is a sign of protection and a holy touch. Finally, they tie the Rakhi around their wrist. Praying for the brothers’ health and long life goes along with these rituals. In return, the brothers give gifts to their sisters and vow to protect their sisters.

3. Feasting and Celebrations:

On that day, usually, sisters keep fasting. All the members of the family celebrate these joyous rituals with sweets, gifts and happiness.

The History of Raksha Bandhan:

The background of Raksha Bandhan goes back hundreds of years and it can be found in ancient texts and scriptures in details.

The Mughal Period: During the Mughal era, the holiday became more well-known after Rani Karnavati of Chittor sent Mughal Emperor Humayun a Rakhi to ask him to protect her from invaders. Humayun was moved by her kindness, so he honoured the Rakhi and helped her.