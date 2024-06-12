Art & Entertainment

Zoya Hussain Opens Up On The Link-Up Rumours With Jim Sarbh: We’re Very Close

Zoya Hussain has finally broken silence on the dating rumours with Jim Sarbh. She said that both are ‘very good friends'.

Instagram
Zoya Hussain on dating rumours with Jim Sarbh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actors Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh are rumoured to be dating each other. Both featured in Prateek Kuhad's music video of 'Cold/Mess', where they shared a sizzling chemistry. In an interview with News18, Zoya has finally broken silence on the dating rumours. She said that both are ‘very good friends'.

When Zoya was asked about her equation with Jim, she said, ''It’s personal'' and added, ''It’s my personal life. I’m not aware of what’s written about me, so I don’t know what to say. It’s true that Jim and I are very good friends. It’s also true that we’re very close.”

Quizzed if there was one thing she had discovered about Jim, Zoya said he is a very good cook.

Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh
Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In 2022, in an article by Hindustan Times, it was stated that Jim and Zoya were together. An insider from the industry informed the portal, “The two have been going out quite often, of late. Jim was last known to be dating a lawyer. But that was three to four months back. Now he is often seen with Zoya. It’s new, but the two are not shying away from holding hands at parties and social gatherings. Clearly, something is brewing between them.” The insider added, “They might come out in the open about [their relationship].”

Apart from featuring together in 'Cold/Mess', Zoya and Jim also starred in 'Teen Aur Aadha' and 'Bad Egg'.

On the work front, Zoya's last outing was Manoj Bajpayee starrer action thriller 'Bhaiyya Ji'. Jim was last seen in the web series, 'Made in Heaven season 2' and the short film, 'Next, Please'. He also received his first International Emmy Award nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category for 'Rocket Boys'.

