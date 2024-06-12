Zoya Hussain Opens Up On The Link-Up Rumours With Jim Sarbh: We’re Very Close

In 2022, in an article by Hindustan Times, it was stated that Jim and Zoya were together. An insider from the industry informed the portal, “The two have been going out quite often, of late. Jim was last known to be dating a lawyer. But that was three to four months back. Now he is often seen with Zoya. It’s new, but the two are not shying away from holding hands at parties and social gatherings. Clearly, something is brewing between them.” The insider added, “They might come out in the open about [their relationship].”