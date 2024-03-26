'You': Penn Badgley Begins Filming For Final Season, Netflix Drops First Look

For the forthcoming season, some behind-the-scenes changes have happened as well. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo step into the role of show-runners, taking over from series creator Sera Gamble. Earlier, in a statement, Gamble had stated, “I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You’ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.” The psychological thriller series is based on the books written by Caroline Kepnes.