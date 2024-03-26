'You': Penn Badgley Begins Filming For Final Season, Netflix Drops First Look

Penn Badgley is set to, yet again, give you goose bumps with his obsessive stalking skills in the final season of ‘You.’ The series is coming back for its fifth and final season. And Netflix has announced that the filming for the same has begun.
On March 26, Netflix took to its official social media handles to announce the upcoming final season, sharing a behind-the-scenes image of lead actor Penn Badgley as the creepy stalker-killer Joe Goldberg in the iconic backdrop of New York City, taking viewers ‘back to where it all began.’ This sneak peek has heightened the anticipation for what’s to come.
The photo features Badgley donning an all-black outfit, with an intense look on his face, crossing a road somewhere in NYC.
Take a look here:
Moments after Netflix dropped the post, fans of the show couldn’t control their happiness, and took to the comments section to express their excitement. A user wrote, “The cutest serial killer ever.” Another wrote, “Lets goo..I just can’t wait.” One more simply said, “Yes yes yes.” Another one chimed in, “Bring Joe back now! I miss you guys so much. Great series.” Another commented, “A new and changed man.”
In the cast lineup, Penn Badgley returns to portray his iconic character as Joe Goldberg, while Charlotte Ritchie takes on the role of Kate, Joe’s latest love interest. Madeleine Brewer joins as Bronte, who is touted to be “a free-spirited playwright who’s bound to intrigue Joe.” Anna Camp will play both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg with Griffin Matthews portraying Teddy Lockwood, Joe’s “snarky yet loyal” brother-in-law.
For the forthcoming season, some behind-the-scenes changes have happened as well. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo step into the role of show-runners, taking over from series creator Sera Gamble. Earlier, in a statement, Gamble had stated, “I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You’ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.” The psychological thriller series is based on the books written by Caroline Kepnes.
However, the makers have not yet revealed an exact release date for the final season. But it’s likely to be available for streaming by the end of this year.