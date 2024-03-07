Women's Day: Shubhangi Atre's Advice On How Single Mothers Can Fight Patriarchy

"My father never let us feel we are lesser than men. My mother is also very strong-headed, though she is a housewife, so I have that fighting spirit because of my parents."

On the social criticism that single mothers have to face, Atre said: "I may be a celebrity, but I also have to live with the criticism. Earlier, I used to feel that all these are 'filmy baatein'. But this is real. This society works according to a system. And it will run in that way. I know things are changing, but the pace is very slow. I cannot see any big change taking place now."

Carrying on how society views single mothers, the actress added, "Despite being an actor I have faced all the problems that a single mother has to face in society. The mentality cannot change overnight. There is patriarchy and this is how society has been functioning for many years."