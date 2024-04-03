'Wish' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Asha's Journey Of Wishing Upon A Star Serves As An Inspiration In This Animated Musical

The narrative follows the journey of Asha (Ariana DeBose) in the Kingdom of Rosas, which is ruled by King Magnifico (Chris Pine), a sorcerer who has the magical power to grant wishes. At the age of 18, citizens of the kingdom are allowed to tell their greatest desires to the King; however, the catch is that they would lose all memory of their wishes. Now, Asha, who is 17, prepares for an interview to become the King’s apprentice, with the hopes of making her grandfather’s wish come true as his 100th birthday gift. However, as she draws closer to her Majesty, she discovers ugly truths and begins to question the integrity of the entire wish-granting system. With her two sidekicks – a talkative goat and an awfully yellow star – the young girl embarks on a daring quest to reclaim her family’s wishes. Will she fall into a trap, or will she succeed? That’s what ‘Wish’ aims to uncover.