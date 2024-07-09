Art & Entertainment

Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral

Darsheel Safary played a dyslexic student named Ishaan Awasthi in Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par'.

Instagram
Darsheel Safary's audition video for 'Taare Zameen Par' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Taare Zameen Par', released in 2007, is one of the most loved movies. It starred Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, and Vipin Sharma among others. The story revolves around a dyslexic student played by Darsheel Safary. He captured audiences' hearts with his stellar performance as Ishaan Awasthi. The film was directed by Aamir and Amole Gupte and was produced by the former. On Sunday, Aamir Khan Productions shared the first audition clip of Darsheel for 'TZP', which has gone viral on social media.

In the audition clip, we see Darsheel sitting in a school uniform and seems distracted at something else in the classroom. His teacher is saying something in the background but he is seemingly not listening. His teacher then yells at him and asks him to open his book.

There is a voiceover of Aamir saying, ''Mujhe yaad hein Darsheel ka maine jab test dekha… jaha Darsheel ka pehla shot aya aur usne dialogue bhi nahi bola tha. Aur mujhe yaad hein uska chehra dekh ke uski aankhein dekh ke maine kaha, ‘Ye bachcha hain! Yeh Ishaan hain.’ (I remember the day when I saw Darsheel’s test for the role. As soon as I saw the first shot of Darsheel, and even before he said a dialogue, just by looking at his face and expressions, I was like, ‘This is the boy, he is Ishaan)". The video then shows montage of scenes from 'Taare Zameen Par' featuring Darsheel as Ishaan. It was captioned, ''love at first shot''.

Watch the audition clip of Darsheel Safary for 'Taare Zameen Par'.

Recently, Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunited after 16 years for an energy drink ad. Aamir is currently busy with 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which is on Down Syndrome. Apart from producing the film, he is also acting in it. It also stars Genelia D'Souza in a key role.

