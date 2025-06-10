Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files Is Renamed To The Bengal Files

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is back with another intense and thought-provoking narrative, in his upcoming film, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which he renamed as The Bengal Files: Right to Life. The reason behind the name change is not known yet. But it is apparently due to public demand. Based on political violence in undivided Bengal during 1940s, it is third instalment in Agnihotri’s Files trilogy- The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).
Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media handles to share the new name and also announced the teaser release date. "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: The Delhi Files is now The Bengal Files. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June 2025 at 12 PM. In cinemas on 05 September 2025," read his caption alongside a new poster of the film.
The Bengal Files delves into the heart-wrenching Bengal tragedy, bringing to light a forgotten chapter of Indian history. With evocative storytelling, stunning visuals, and compelling performances, it promises a stirring and unforgettable cinematic experience.
It is written by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions.
Earlier, in an announcement video of the movie, Mithun Chakraborty was seen walking through an empty corridor with donning a rugged look with a white beard, and reciting the Preamble to the Constitution with a burnt tongue.
The Bengal Files: Right to Life will hit the theatres on September 5, 2025.