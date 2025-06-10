Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files Is Renamed To The Bengal Files

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is back with another intense and thought-provoking narrative, in his upcoming film, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which he renamed as The Bengal Files: Right to Life. The reason behind the name change is not known yet. But it is apparently due to public demand. Based on political violence in undivided Bengal during 1940s, it is third instalment in Agnihotri’s Files trilogy- The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).