Actor Vin Diesel got fans excited for the upcoming 10th movie of the "Fast and Furious" franchise by sharing a video of him and a shirtless Jason Momoa having fun on-site.

As a sunglasses-wearing Momoa attempted to seductively move around on the car's hood, Diesel asked his co-star in the selfie-style video, "Jason, what are you doing on this car?"

"I'm trying to do the new Whitesnake video!" Momoa cracked a joke about the late Tawny Kitaen's famed gyrating atop Jaguars in the music video for the band's 1987 hit "Here I Go Again."

Diesel and Momoa, who play rivals in "Fast X," appeared to be letting off steam before filming a major action scene in the next film. "I feel amazing!" Momoa said, hopping off the vehicle and exclaiming, "I finally got a Fast car!"

Diesel assured his nearly 80 million Instagram followers, "This is gonna be a good one."

Momoa corrected him by saying, "Gonna be a great one!"

"Fast X" is set to be out in theatres on May 19, 2023, as reported by ABC.