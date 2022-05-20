Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa Share Fun Moments From The Set Of 'Fast X'

Vin Diesel posts a video of himself and Jason Momoa having fun on the set of 'Fast X.'

Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa Share Fun Moments From The Set Of 'Fast X'
Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel India Today

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 11:16 pm

Actor Vin Diesel got fans excited for the upcoming 10th movie of the "Fast and Furious" franchise by sharing a video of him and a shirtless Jason Momoa having fun on-site. 

As a sunglasses-wearing Momoa attempted to seductively move around on the car's hood, Diesel asked his co-star in the selfie-style video, "Jason, what are you doing on this car?"

"I'm trying to do the new Whitesnake video!" Momoa cracked a joke about the late Tawny Kitaen's famed gyrating atop Jaguars in the music video for the band's 1987 hit "Here I Go Again."

Diesel and Momoa, who play rivals in "Fast X," appeared to be letting off steam before filming a major action scene in the next film. "I feel amazing!" Momoa said, hopping off the vehicle and exclaiming, "I finally got a Fast car!"

Diesel assured his nearly 80 million Instagram followers, "This is gonna be a good one." 

Momoa corrected him by saying, "Gonna be a great one!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

"Fast X" is set to be out in theatres on May 19, 2023, as reported by ABC. 

Related stories

Fast X: Alan Ritchson Joins Next Installment In ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise

‘Fast X’: Charlize Theron Back In The ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vin Diesel Fast And Furious Fast X Jason Momoa Aquaman Fast Saga Hollywood Upcoming Movies Hollywood Blockbuster Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Non-Fantasy Sports Operators See Red After Draft Rajasthan Bill

Non-Fantasy Sports Operators See Red After Draft Rajasthan Bill

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Gets New Address In Lower Rawdon Street For INR 40 Crore

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Gets New Address In Lower Rawdon Street For INR 40 Crore