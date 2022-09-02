Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Vikram's 'Cobra' Set For OTT Release, Sony LIV Bags Streaming Rights

'Cobra' also stars Roshan Mathew, Srinidhi Shetty, Mia George, Mohammad Ali Baig, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and KS Ravikumar, and cricketer Irfan Pathan in lead roles

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 11:09 am

Vikram's much-awaited action-thriller 'Cobra hit the silver screen on August 31 after three years of filming. Produced under the banner 7 Screen Studio, it's a Tamil-language film about a mastermind named Cobra, played by Vikram. The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and according to the latest development, the film's OTT rights have been acquired by Sony LIV. 

The Ajay Gnanamuthu-directed 'Cobra' runs 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 3 seconds and marks Vikram's return to the big screen following the 2019 release, 'Kadaram Kondan'.

'Cobra' also stars Roshan Mathew, Srinidhi Shetty, Mia George, Mohammad Ali Baig, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and KS Ravikumar, and cricketer Irfan Pathan in lead roles, in addition to Vikram. The film has music by AR Rahman and was released alongside Natchathiram Nagargirathu, directed by Pa Ranjith, who is currently directing Vikram's next film.

The review of Cobra on OTTplay read, "The film, like the snake, goes all out in a variety of ways. You don't know the answers to many questions. What is the connection between someone from Tamil Nadu going to kill people in Scotland and Odisha? I'm not going to give anything away!"

Further, the review stated that Vikram, once again, does more for Cobra than the film does for him. "He's a mathematician, a teacher, an assassin—whatever he is you want him to be. He enters the character and stays there. It's lovely, but it doesn't help a screenplay that's all over the place."

