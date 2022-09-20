Vijay Varma On Prenuptial Agreement: I Think That’s A Very Wise Thing To Do

Money conversations aren’t always easy to have when you are dating someone or in a relationship. However, being able to openly discuss your financial priorities and compatibility is crucial to a healthy and equitable relationship. Vijay Varma discussed the nuances of financial intimacy in relationships on Bumble’s web series ‘Dating These Nights’.

In the episode, discussing about difficult conversations about finances before marriage such as having a prenuptial agreement, Vijay Varma says, “I think that’s a very wise thing to do. If you are thinking of spending your life with this person, at least you should be able to discuss where you are right now and what is the future you're looking at and if at all things don't work out. You are mature enough to even discuss that things might not work out which is a great privilege in itself.”

Everybody’s love language is different. While one might woo someone with big gestures, it's the smaller, everyday things that count for someone else. To have a mutual understanding, partners must first learn to identify their love languages to be compatible. On being asked if grand gestures in love are the only gestures that are monetary, Vijay Varma shares, “No, if you are giving people your time, in this day and age, especially in a city like Mumbai, I think you are generously loving.”

Talking of the show, ‘Dating These Nights’ aims at encouraging people to have important conversations that are less discussed in relationships. This episode emphasised on how financial compatibility is as important as emotional compatibility in relationships.