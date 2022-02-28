Vijay Deverakonda's New Short Hairdo Takes Social Media By Storm

For his upcoming film, ‘Liger’, actor Vijay Deverakonda grew his hair long to give him a rugged look. After two years, the actor has cut his long hair and was recently seen sporting a short hairdo at a sporting event.

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor was recently invited to attend a volleyball tournament as a special guest. He showed up flaunting his new look, which quickly became the talk of the town. He shaved off his long locks and was seen with a short hairdo. It's unclear whether the actor will wear this new short hair look in ‘Liger’ or any of his upcoming films. Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's ‘Liger’will be released later this year.

Deverakonda's last film was ‘World Famous Lover’, which came out in 2020. The actor has been preparing for Jagannadh's ‘Liger’, in which he plays a boxer, for the past two years. He underwent extensive training in order to play the part convincingly. The film will hit the theatres on August 25. Actress Ananya Panday will be seen opposite him in the movie. Also, boxer Mike Tyson is said to make his Bollywood debut with the film.

Also, Deverakonda recently made headlines when rumours about his wedding to actress Rashmika Mandanna began to circulate. In a tweet, the actor, however, shot down the rumours. The actor is now looking forward to the release of his upcoming films.