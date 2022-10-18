Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vidya Malavade Felt Liberated While Playing Zeenat Karim For 'Mismatched 2'

Actress Vidya Malvade, who is receiving positive responses for her work in the streaming show 'Mismatched 2', felt liberated while playing the character of Zeenat Karim in the show.

Vidya Malavade
Vidya Malavade Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:34 pm

Actress Vidya Malvade, who is receiving positive responses for her work in the streaming show 'Mismatched 2', felt liberated while playing the character of Zeenat Karim in the show.

The actress mentioned that while reading the script, she developed an instant attachment with her character of. Zeenat's sense of freedom in the series after her husband's death deeply resonated with the actress's pursuit for liberation which convinced her to be a part of 'Mismatched'.

Vidya's character of a Muslim widow woman from Lucknow who is trying to adapt to the modern world strongly resonates with most women. Despite the judgements, self-consciousness and nervousness, she makes every effort to befriend even the dourest of the teenagers.

Talking about her part in the show, the actress said, "She is the most mismatched character in the setting of the show and yet her presence fits the plot to the point. Zeenat, older than her peers, tries everything to be accepted, to be acknowledged and welcomed, we've all been there, haven't we? I hope, in some way, the character of Zeenat too will encourage some women to go back to college, if they so wish and follow their long-lost dream."

'Mismatched 2' is streaming on Netflix.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress TV Actress Actress Indian TV Actress Television Actress Indian Television Actress Vidya Malavade Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs