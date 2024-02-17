Veteran Bengali Actor Anjana Bhowmick Breathes Her Last At 79 After Prolonged Illness

She made her film debut in 1964 through Pijush Bose’s Anustup Chanda, and took the name Anjana for her first film. Her next film was Hiren Nag’s ‘Thana Theke Aschi’ with Bengali cinema heavyweight Uttam Kumar. Since their on-screen chemistry was widely loved, they ended up working together on other films like ‘Raj Drohi’ (1966), ‘Nayika Sangbad’ (1967), ‘Chowringhee’ (1968), ‘Kokhono Megh’ (1968) and ‘Roudra Chhaya’ (1973). Her act with Soumitra Chatterjee in ‘Maheshweta’ (1967) was also acclaimed.