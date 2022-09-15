Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Urmila Matondkar And Husband Mohsin Akhtar Respond To Rumours Of Them Welcoming A Baby Girl

After Mohsin Akhtar posted a photo with a young girl, Aira, fans started speculating that it was his and Urmila Matondka's baby.

Urmila Matondkar And Husband Mohsin Akhtar
Urmila Matondkar And Husband Mohsin Akhtar Instagram

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 4:40 pm

Urmila Matondkar and her businessman husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir tied the knot on March 3, 2016. However, the couple, who keeps posting loved up pictures with each other on social media, recently attracted attention when Mohsin posted a photo with a young girl, Aira, on social media. He captioned the post, “Wow, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of my dear heart has reached a full year and it’s been exciting. Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira.” 

Soon, their fans started speculating that it was his and Urmila Matondka's baby. Then, Mohsin ended up editing the post and added, "My gorgeous niece Aira." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

Now speaking with Times of India, Urmila responded to the rumours and said, "Aira is my niece". Mohsin also clarified that it is not their child. "Aira is my brother's daughter. I started getting messages so I corrected the caption on my post,” he said. 

This year, the two commemorated their sixth wedding anniversary. Sharing their picture on Instagram, Urmila had written, "Picture of day after our wedding 6yrs ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib, Golden temple to seek blessings.(Pic from local dhaba: stopover for kulche-chhole n lassi) Happy Anniversary my love #marriageanniversary." 

Mohsin, too, shared a post and wrote, "Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to 'Thank You' for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much." 

On the work front, Urmila is best known for her role in ‘Rangeela’ in 1995, followed by films like ‘Judaai’ (1997), ‘Satya’ (1998), ‘Kaun’, and ‘Khoobsurat’ apart from ‘Pinjar’ and ‘Bhoot’ (2003), ‘Jungle’ (2000), ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ (2001). She was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Blackmail’. 

