Union Minister Anurag Thakur Meets 'Kantara' Team, Talks About Making India 'Film Hub Of The World'

With its pan India release, Hombale films 'Kantara' is truly winning praise from all corners. The film started to spread its charm from the very first day of its release in the Kannada version, and continued its winning streak when it released its Hindi version.

After celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Prashanth Neel and many more expressing their love for the film, now the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, has also expressed his love and support during his recent meeting with the team.

Taking to his social media, Anurag Thakur shared a picture with the team of 'Kantara' from his meeting with them. The team bestowed Thakur with a flower bouquet and they discussed making India a ‘film hub of the world’.

He captioned it as, "I met @hombalefilms team and wished them success for their film #Kantara. Also listened to their ideas to make India a film hub of the world. @VKiragandur @ChaluveG @Karthik1423"

I met @hombalefilms team and wished them success for their film #Kantara. Also listened to their ideas to make India film hub of the world.@VKiragandur @ChaluveG @Karthik1423 pic.twitter.com/CrOBhhHRnP — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 14, 2022

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara', which is a mass entertainer, has broken the record of Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' and turned out to be the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB.

The film, which released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, it features Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore).

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film released on October 14.