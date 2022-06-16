Tushar Pandey To Play Titular Role In 'Titu Ambani'

Actor Tushar Pandey, who is known for his work in films like 'Chhichhore', 'Pink', 'Phantom' and the web series 'Aashram', is set to headline the upcoming film 'Titu Ambani'.

The actor will play the titular character and will share the screen with the likes of Raghuvir Yadav and Deepika Singh.

Talking about his part in the film, Pandey said, "It's the journey of the guy who takes shortcuts in life and only worries about his personal ambitions to become the person who understands what family is, what success actually is and what it means to take responsibility. In a way, it's a story from being a boy to a man."

Shedding light on the film's premise, the actor shared, "This film is a simple story of Titu and his girlfriend Mosumi who later becomes his wife, and how their varied life philosophies help them navigate their relationship and belief in each other. This in many ways is the relationship of modern middle-class couples and family."

His role in the film is a departure from the regular stuff that comes his way and will help him to break away from the stereotypes. He mentioned, "The character of Titu Ambani is very different from what people have seen me do on-screen so far but that's the fun part. Once the audience starts trusting you, appreciates you with different projects, it helps you to try new things and helps you explore new grounds and stories."

In a way, the film helps him attain his vision of bringing something new to the table, "My aim with every role I do is to give the audience an insight into the world of the character and their philosophy. The more they believe in you, the more they find themselves in you. The stories and characters I've played so far are relatable and help people question and reflect their own thought processes and perceptions."

The actor, whose earliest rendezvous with the camera happened during the shoot of the audition scene in 'Rang De Basanti', is a theatre actor. However, the fast-paced life of the entertainment hub of Mumbai coupled with the round-the-clock work keeps him busy and sadly away from the craft of theatre.

But, the actor considers theatre to be a part of himself and is a serious business.

"Acting and directing onstage takes longer commitment and hence doesn't happen too often but I try to be associated with theatre one way or another. I recently worked with National School of Drama (NSD) acting students. I am also on the board of directors of The Drama School Mumbai Foundation," he concludes.

[With Inputs from IANS]