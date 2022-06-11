On Friday, June 10, the newlywed pair, actress Nayanathara and director, Vignesh Shivan, who were at Tirumala temple for Lord Venkateshwara's Kalyanotsavam, sparked a scandal when the actress was seen walking down Mada Streets with her shoes on.

According to a report by Telangana Today, a video of her wandering around the main temple area with her shoes on and posing for photographers quickly went popular on social media.

Walking in the Mada Streets, which have a great religious value, is absolutely prohibited according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laws. The pair also broke another law by taking their photographers with them, as private cameras are prohibited in the area.

“Nayanathara was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have also noticed on CCTV that they did a photoshoot there,” Chief Vigilance Security Officer told media persons. He went on to say that the TTD board would take legal action against the newly wed couple for breaking the rules.