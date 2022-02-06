RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Greatest Hits By The Legendary Singer

The Late Lata Mangeshkar was a well-known, legendary, and iconic singer in the Hindi film industry. Her extraordinary contribution to Bollywood as a singer is unrivalled. She had received numerous prizes and distinctions, including four film fare awards for playback singing and two special film fare awards. Her contributions to the Indian music industry throughout a seven-decade career have earned her titles such as "Queen of Melody." She had recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages and a few foreign languages, though she was most known for Hindi and Marathi. Although the exact number of songs performed by Lata Mangeshkar is unknown, it is estimated that she has recorded more than 40,000 songs over her career. Here are ten of the thousands of sung by the legendary singer.

'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' (1963)

Lata Mangeshkar originally performed the song on January 26, 1963, at the Republic Day event at the National Stadium in New Delhi. It is a Hindi patriotic song written by Kavi Pradeep to honour Indian soldiers who perished in the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

‘Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna’

Album: ‘Guide’ (1965)

This beautiful song by Lata Mangeshkar from the film "Guide" captures the feelings of many music fans. The film starrs Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. During this song in the film the two actors become companions for life.

'Mera Saaya Saath Hoga'

Album: 'Mera Saaya' (1966)

Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Saaya Saath Hoga' is a defining aspect of the 1966 classic film 'Mera Saya', starring Sunil Dutt and Sadhana, and represents an eternal commitment between two spouses.

'Hothon Mein Aisi Baat'

Album: 'Jewel Thief' (1967)

This is Bhupinder Singh and Lata Mangeshkar's duet song. The film 'Jewel Thief' was a famous thriller at the time, and the song was well-known. The film features Dev Anand, Vyjayanthimala, Ashok Kumar and Tanuja.

'Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera'

Album: 'Aradhana' (1969)

This romantic song from the 1969 film 'Aradhana,' starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, was beautifully sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar which became an instant hit.

'Tere Bina Zindagi Se'

Album: 'Aandhi' (1975)

Lata Mangeshkar's another beautiful track 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin' Lyrics from the movie 'Aandhi' was written by a famous lyricist Gulzar and c composed by R D Burman. The film featured Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar.

'Hum Bane Tum Bane'

Album: 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' (1981)

This is a romantic and famous song sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S P Balasubramaniam and composed by Laxmikant and Pyarelal. It was intsant hit of those times and had everyone humming to its tunes. The film featured Kamal Hassan, Rati Agnihotri and Madhavi.

'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana'

Album: 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995)

Sung by Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar, 'Tujhe Dekha toh yeh jana’ became an instant hit, when DDLJ released was released in 1995. The song and the movie are still evergreen and the melody is still a hit among the millenialls. The film starred the famous actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

'Humko Humise Chura Lo'

Album: 'Mohabbatein' (2000)

'Humko Humise Chura Lo', a wonderful romantic song by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan from the 2000 film 'Mohabattein,' underlines the concept of real love and 'together forever.' Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefine the meaning of love in thie movie.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Album: 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001)

The film is considered to be one of the most well-known and successful Bollywood films, and it is still in high demand. Lata Mangeshkar sang the title song for this film. The movie features actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor.