Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Hailed By Critics After Screening At CinemaCon 2022

Following the screening on Thursday at CinemaCon 2022, various critics rushed to Twitter to express their opinions on the film. The film's flying sequences and cinematography were highly acclaimed by critics.

American actor Tom Cruise Instagram

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 10:47 pm

The first reviews for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick have arrived. The sequel to 1986's Top Gun, directed by Tron: Legacy's Joseph Kosinski, has been much-anticipated and also much-delayed (because to the Covid-19 outbreak). Tony Scott, the late English director, directed the original.

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the script, which Kosinski directs. The story was written by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

Cruise reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a former US Navy pilot who is now a flying teacher in the sequel. Admiral Tom Kazansky, who is now a flying teacher, is also played by Val Kilmer.

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris also star in the film. 'Top Gun: Maverick' which will be released in about a month, has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews. Here are a few examples:

The 2022 edition of CinemaCon, an annual meeting for movie theatre owners, was held in Las Vegas from April 25 to 28. Every year, the event features first looks, trailers, and announcements for a number of major films ahead of their global release. Top Gun 2 was given an exclusive debut at the conference by Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film. It was only attended by a select group of critics.

Many others claimed that this was a movie that should only be seen on the large screen. Collider's editor-in-chief, Steven Weintraub, lauded the film as well, adding that the aerial scenes 'blew him away.'

'Top Gun: Maverick' picks up thirty years after the original film, with Cruise's Maverick in command of a cadre of US Navy Top Gun graduates. The first film, which also starred Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis, was a huge hit at the box office, generating $357 million on a $15 million budget.

Art & Entertainment Tom Cruise Actor/Actress Hollywood Hollywood Actor Film Actor Film Industry Movies Top Gun: Maverick CinemaCon Los Angeles
