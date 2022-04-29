Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Hailed By Critics After Screening At CinemaCon 2022

The first reviews for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick have arrived. The sequel to 1986's Top Gun, directed by Tron: Legacy's Joseph Kosinski, has been much-anticipated and also much-delayed (because to the Covid-19 outbreak). Tony Scott, the late English director, directed the original.

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the script, which Kosinski directs. The story was written by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

Cruise reprises his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a former US Navy pilot who is now a flying teacher in the sequel. Admiral Tom Kazansky, who is now a flying teacher, is also played by Val Kilmer.

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris also star in the film. 'Top Gun: Maverick' which will be released in about a month, has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews. Here are a few examples:

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

The 2022 edition of CinemaCon, an annual meeting for movie theatre owners, was held in Las Vegas from April 25 to 28. Every year, the event features first looks, trailers, and announcements for a number of major films ahead of their global release. Top Gun 2 was given an exclusive debut at the conference by Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film. It was only attended by a select group of critics.

Following the screening on Thursday, various critics rushed to Twitter to express their opinions on the film. The film's flying sequences and cinematography were highly acclaimed by critics.

Many others claimed that this was a movie that should only be seen on the large screen. Collider's editor-in-chief, Steven Weintraub, lauded the film as well, adding that the aerial scenes 'blew him away.'

'Top Gun: Maverick' picks up thirty years after the original film, with Cruise's Maverick in command of a cadre of US Navy Top Gun graduates. The first film, which also starred Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis, was a huge hit at the box office, generating $357 million on a $15 million budget.