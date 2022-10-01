Tisca Chopra starrer ‘Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya’ has become the most viewed show at the OTT space in recent times and the leading lady is ecstatic with the love. The actor, who plays the role of Avni Raut, says that people from different places are texting her and expressing why they are in awe of the show.

“Frankly people are telling me they haven’t seen a series like this from India. The production values, the seamless performances even by actors in smaller roles, the absolutely thrilling VFX, and the background music are what the chatter is about. The flawed yet strong female protagonist, Avni Raut whose own life is spiraling out of control, even as the world around her is going berserk, is keeping audiences on the edge of their seats,” says Tisca.

The nine-episode Disney+ Hotstar horror series starring Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla explores cursed caves, and inter-generational secrets.

Tisca says that the audience enjoys such narratives. “Dahan is a great story, well told! Every aspect, direction, production, and performances are helping the strong story- this could be any kind of story and it would do well, not just this one. And yet, the audiences haven’t seen this scale of supernatural stories told in such a credible way. People are rewatching and re-rewatching the series .. and we couldn’t be happier!”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, of Banijay Asia, the production company of the show, adds that thriller is a very widely loved genre, and in addition to that, Dahan delves into a very heartland story and setup.

“The story revolves around myths which we have all heard growing up, the intersection of superstitious and rational schools of thought. The world that Vikrant Pawar has created meticulously with the right characters, the right narrative, and the right kind of conflict is something that is quite alluring.

“Homegrown stories, executed well, are always loved in our country. Beyond this, the actors have done a phenomenal job of portraying the web of multi-layered characters. Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang and Mukesh Tiwari are great performers and really do justice to the characters on screen. And to make everything believable, the VFX and the prosthetics teams have gone above & beyond to make it as real as possible. So, eventually, it's a lot of like-minded talented people fitting in this puzzle we now know as Dahan,” says Dhar.

He says that ‘Dahan’ deals with the constant battle between superstition, folklore & the modern rational world. “That intersection, when combined with a strong narrative is why Dahan wins here. All of us would end up relating to either side of the story,” he says.