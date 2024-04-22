Art & Entertainment

TikToker Eva Evans Dies At 29: Creator Of 'Club Rat' Passes Away, Cause Unknown

Popular TikToker Eva Evans has passed away at the age of 29. Her sister, Lila Joy, has announced the news of her demise.

Instagram
Eva Evans Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The TikTok community has faced a huge loss. Eva Evans, a rising social media star and influential figure, known for creating the comedy series ‘Club Rat,’ has tragically passed away at the age of 29.

On April 21, Evans’ sister, Lila Joy, took to her own Instagram account to announce the influencer’s tragic passing. Encouraging everyone to share her post to ensure it reached those who needed to know, Lila shared her message on social media. “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died. After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

She went on to write in the caption, “I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t. I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you will be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

A “celebration of Eva” is being planned by her family for Tuesday, April 23, at 4 PM at Grace Church in downtown Manhattan. Following this, an intimate gathering for immediate family and friends will take place, with further details to be communicated privately.

The late social media star directed and co-wrote the five-part series ‘Club Rat,’ which streamed on Prime Video in 2023. Just four days ago, she shared her final post on Instagram, which has since become a touching tribute for her co-stars, friends, and fans, commemorating her and the memories they shared in the comments section. Before her passing, Evans had accumulated over 300,000 followers on TikTok, with her Instagram follower count reaching over 28.8k. She is survived by her sisters Lila, Zoe, Sofi, and her mother.

May her soul rest in peace.

