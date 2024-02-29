Tiger Shroff is set to grace the big screen once again with Akshay Kumar in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ The actor is currently appearing on numerous shows to promote his film. In a recent media appearance, he made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he wanted to see the cast of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to be changed. He expressed his desire to see this actor play the role played by Kartik Aaryan in the movie.