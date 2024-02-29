Tiger Shroff is set to grace the big screen once again with Akshay Kumar in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ The actor is currently appearing on numerous shows to promote his film. In a recent media appearance, he made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he wanted to see the cast of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to be changed. He expressed his desire to see this actor play the role played by Kartik Aaryan in the movie.
Speaking to Neha Dhupia on ‘No Filter Neha Season 6’, Tiger Shroff spilled a lot of beans about himself and the industry. During the conversation, he revealed that he wanted to see a different actor play the role of Kartik Aaryan in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ He mentioned that he wanted to see Sidharth Malhotra play the role of Aaryan. He believed that Malhotra would be an ideal replacement.
Tiger Shroff said, “Sidharth Malhotra could be recast in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ because his chemistry is best with Kiara Advani.” He mentioned that he has no qualms with Kartik Aaryan but because of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship, he believed that they would make a good pair and look natural on screen.
Shroff’s comment has left fans wondering what the movie would be like if Malhotra and Advani starred in the film. After ‘Ganapath’ tanked at the box office, the actor has a lot of hopes from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ This action flick has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Ronit Bose Roy, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The movie is set to hit cinemas in April.