‘Thrilled’ Jamie Lever Announces Her First One-Woman Stand-up Live Show

Comedian and actress Jamie Lever is set to feature in a one-woman stand-up live show titled 'The Jamie Lever Show’, where she will be showcasing her observations to spot-on impersonations, and even flaunting her singing and dancing skills seamlessly woven into her set.

Jamie, daughter of veteran comedian Johnny Lever, said: "The 'Jamie Lever Show' is a labor of love, bringing together all facets of my comedic and artistic abilities.”