Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser: Natalie Portman Rejoins The Franchise As The New Thor

Marvel Studios has released a brand new teaser for the upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' After a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), actress Natalie Portman has returned to the franchise more powerful than ever. Actor Chris Hemsworth also reprises his role as the god of thunder in the film.

Taika Waititi, who directed the well-received 'Thor: Ragnarok,' will direct the fourth instalment in the 'Thor' series. The film follows 'Avengers: Endgame,' which left Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) stranded following the destruction of his homeland Asgard, leaving Earth in the hands of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The teaser shows him as a member of the group, with Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel slated to reprise their roles. Previous MCU performers Tessa Thompson and Waititi himself — as the rock gladiator Korg — will both return for the film, but the greatest revelation in the teaser comes in the closing moments, when Portman's Jane Foster is unveiled as the new Mighty Thor.

The teaser opens with Thor on a quest for self-discovery, with Guns 'N Roses' super-hit song 'Sweet Child 'O Mine' playing in the background. “These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace,” he says as he puts aside his new hammer Stormbreaker and watches a sunset. “Now I need to figure out exactly who I am.”

Thor departs the Guardians of the Galaxy after a weight-loss training session and a new suit to pursue his own path. He declares that his heroic days are finished and travels across the cosmos with Korg. The trailer depicts Thompson's Valkyrie ruling over New Asgard as its king, a lightning-bolt wielding guy who is most likely Russell Crowe as the Greek deity Zeus, and Thor kissing an unnamed lady aboard a pirate ship.

To close out the teaser, Portman summons Thor's iconic hammer Mjolnir, which has been miraculously reassembled, and reveals her suit.

Portman returns to the character of Jane Foster after last starring in 'Thor: The Dark World' in 2013. She allegedly departed the series because she was dissatisfied with the film, specifically the replacement of original director Patty Jenkins with Alan Taylor. Waititi, on the other hand, is said to have directly persuaded Portman to return to the MCU for the project.

Along with familiar names, 'Love and Thunder' will bring new cast members to the franchise. Gorr the God Butcher, played by Bale, is a relatively recent addition to the Marvel universe, having been developed in 2013 by Aaron and Esad Ribic. Despite the fact that Bale was not seen in the teaser, the actor plays a villainous role in the film.

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are reportedly set to feature in cameo roles. Jenny Morris and Simon Russell Beale have been cast in the film in unspecified roles. Jaimie Alexander, Sean Gunn, and Jeff Goldblum are also returning to the MCU.

Waititi co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum are producing the film. Produced by Marvel Studios. The film was shot in Sydney, Australia, last year after being postponed many times because to the Covid-19 outbreak.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' hits theatres on July 8.