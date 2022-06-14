Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Thar Director Raj Singh Chaudhary To Shoot Next Project 'Sandman' In Rajasthan

Director Raj Singh Chaudhary is gearing up for his next movie which is also set in Rajasthan, after establishing his mark as a debutant with the Netflix film 'Thar.'

After making his mark as a debutant director with the Netflix film 'Thar', filmmaker Raj Singh Chaudhary is gearing up for his next project that is also set in Rajasthan.

The director shared how he is so fascinated about shooting in the unexplored locations of Rajasthan in his upcoming project and that the landscape of Rajasthan that he started to explore for 'Thar' made him fall for the place.

Thar' brought Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor onscreen for the first time. The action-thriller was inspired by the genre of neo-Western film. So, in order to keep the genre and the film's location in sync, the director decided to choose Rajasthan as the location for the story.

Chaudhary said, "The script of my next is set in Rajasthan, but a side that no one has seen yet and will be shot at unexplored locations. The story is set in today's time. The scripting is currently in process and once it's locked, the next process will follow soon."

He went on adding, "It's going to be a visual spectacle and will be very different from 'Thar' but it will again be shot in Rajasthan, never seen before. It's an exciting, pulsating, on-the-edge kind of genre."

[With Inputs From IANS]

