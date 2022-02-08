Telugu Star And Content Creator Sarayu Roy Arrested

Sarayu Roy, a Telugu actress, and anchor who has made headlines for her boldness and explicit communication on her YouTube channel, was arrested yesterday. The president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has filed an FIR against the actress for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and their devotees.

VHP president Chapuri Ashok allegedly filed the complaint from Sircilla district, accusing her of demeaning the Hindu community and its followers through poor imitating and mocking them on her youtube content. The VHP president showed the police the offensive content and filed a complaint at the local police station, which was later transferred to the Banjara Hills Police Station in Hyderabad.

Roy and others were reportedly wearing the saffron headband with printed slogans 'Ganapati Bappa Moriya' when the video was allegedly shot at a local restaurant and uploaded to her Youtube channel in February 2021. The VHP president, who filed the complaint, demanded that the controversial actress be punished severely for repeatedly producing such material.

In one of her YouTube short films, she allegedly used abusive language by naming the character Seetha. She was last seen professionally as a contestant on 'Bigg Boss' Telugu's last season.

For the unversed, Sarayu Roy is a film actress who has appeared in films such as 'Tholi Parichayam' (2016), 'Carpool' (2018), and '3 Roses' (2021).