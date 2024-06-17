Television

Zaara Warsi Visits Grandmom's Lucknow Home For Eid To Gorge On Kebabs

Actress Zaara Warsi, who portrays the role of Chamchi in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', is visiting her grandmother’s house in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to indulge in grilled mutton and kebabs on the occasion of Eid on Monday.

Zaara Warsi
Zaara Warsi Photo: X
info_icon

Sharing her itinerary, she said: "Like every year, I started my day by getting up early to perform Namaz, which is a ritual for us. Later, I enjoyed time with my family. I will visit Nani's house and gorge on the delicious grilled mutton and kebabs she makes, as they are my favourites.”

Zaara further mentioned, “Our family gathers on this day to spend time with one another. Eid-al-Adha is also an opportunity for a wonderful family reunion as friends and family gather to enjoy the home-cooked delicacies.” ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ follows the story of Happu Singh, a police officer in Kanpur. The story revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh and his large family, including his wife, Rajesh Singh, his mother, Katori, and his nine children. The show airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

