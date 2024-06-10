Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'

The show stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and others. Reflecting on her experience on the set of 'Gullak 4', Helly shared that she has been a long-time fan of the 'Gullak' franchise and was thrilled to join the show. Helly told IANS: "From my very first day, I never felt like an outsider. The warmth and love everyone showed me were incredible and touching. By the time we finished filming, I felt as though I had always been a part of the show. The cast made me feel right at home; they are such a fun team to work with. I truly hope audiences appreciate my contribution to this beloved series, and I'm eagerly looking forward to more amazing projects together." 'Gullak' season 4 is available to stream on Sony LIV.