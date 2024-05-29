Simran Khanna Shares How She Creates Her Own Vibe On Sets Of 'Udaariyaan'

She further said: "I engage myself in skincare routines, household activities following up with my religious routines. I don’t want it to be a regular normal day. I add my twists and turns to have a fun time in between my shots." The new episodes will air from May 30, and will feature Avinesh Rekhi as Sarab, Aditi Bhagat as Haniya, and Shreya Jain as Meher in lead roles. 'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.