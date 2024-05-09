Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi made headlines recently when the news of his wife, Aradhana Bedi, being a victim of a cyber fraud surfaced on social media. Aradhana lost Rs 4.98 lakhs in the fraud case and she had filed a police complaint. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that the police helped him, and his wife get their money back.
In a conversation with The Times of India, Rakesh Bedi thanked the police for their efforts. He revealed that him and his wife went to the Oshiwara police station to file a complaint within five minutes of being duped by the scammers. He said, “One should never shy away from going to the police. We went to them within 15 minutes and that's what helped us get the money back. We are happy and satisfied to get our money back and I thank the investigating team who helped us. Such cases are on the rise today and people have to be very alert. And if you still fall prey, then you should approach the police.”
On May 3, Aradhana received a call from an individual who claimed to have mistakenly debited money from her account. The person requested an OTP to rectify the error. Sensing something was wrong, Aradhana refrained from sharing any OTP. However, despite her vigilance, she discovered that the money had vanished from her account. Without delay, the actor and his wife rushed to the Oshiwara police station to file a report.
Additionally, Ashok Konde from Oshiwara police station said, “After they complained, we found that the money had been debited from their account to another third-party app. We got in touch with the third-party app to stop any further transactions and requested them to reverse the amount as it was a scam. They did that and that's how they got her money back. We are still investigating who is behind this, but the good thing is that we have retrieved their money.”
Previously, Rakesh Bedi had lost Rs 85,000 in a similar fraud case.