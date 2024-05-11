Television

How Mother's Day Will Pan Out For TV Actors Vineet Choudhary, Abhishek Pathania, Bharat Ahlawwat & Shaily Priya

Ahead of Mother's Day, actors Vineet Kumar Choudhary, Abhishek Pathania, Bharat Ahlawwat and Shaily Priya shared their plans for the day, reflecting upon their bond with their moms.

Actor Shaily Priya
Actor Shaily Priya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Vineet, who plays the lead in 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' said: "Mother's Day holds a special place in my heart as I've always been close to my mother since childhood. Despite my busy schedule shooting for 'Karmadhikari Shanidev,' I've planned something special. I'll surprise her with her favourite flowers and gifts."

"My mother has been my rock-solid support and I feel lucky to start my day by touching her feet. I'm grateful for everything she's done," he added.

The 'Kismat Ki Lakiron Se' actor Abhishek shared: "Mother's Day is a precious opportunity to honour my mother's relentless efforts and sacrifices. She's our pillar of strength and remains always by our side, whether it's day or night. Even amidst the bustling schedule of shooting for 'Kismat Ki Lakiron Se,' I've arranged something heartfelt to make her feel special. So I'll be sending her a special saree as a token of my love, despite being unable to be there in person. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there."

Bharat, who is seen in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' shared how being away from home for the shoot in Mumbai has made me realise the value of family.

"Distance may separate us physically, but my heart is always with my mother back in Delhi. This Mother's Day, I was lucky to get a two-day break, so I surprised her with a gold ring. Seeing her smile made every moment of the journey worth it. Here’s to celebrating the love, strength, and nurturing spirit of all mothers," he said.

Shaily, who stars in 'Kismat Ki Lakiron Se' commented: "Behind every strong woman is a mother's love, nurturing roots, and guiding influence. My mother has been my greatest inspiration, teaching me valuable lessons such as pursuing my passions and embodying strength."

"I owe every quality I possess today to her unwavering support and encouragement. I am grateful for her belief in me, which has shaped me into the person I am today. Thank you, Mom, for always being there for me. And here’s to every mother out there wishing you all Happy Mother’s Day," she added.

The shows air on Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo Umang.

