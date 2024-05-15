Sharma talked about how he has interpreted the role and how he is preparing for it. He continued, “He (Toshu) is that spoiled child who spoils any work he takes up, I mean, he wants to do things, but he ends up spoiling it all. He is directionless and does not share a great bond with his mother. So, I am trying to learn more about this character and justify the work done by the actor before me for almost three and a half or four years and at the same time justify my work too.”