Television

Gaurav Sharma Opens Up About Playing Toshu In 'Anupamaa', Calls The Opportunity A 'Blessing'

Gaurav Sharma has been roped in to play the role of Toshu in 'Anupamaa.' The role was previously played by Aashish Mehrotra.

Instagram
Gaurav Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After Aashish Mehrotra exited from ‘Anupamaa’, fans of the show had been waiting with bated breath to see which actor would be roped in to play the role of Paritosh/Toshu. A recent development has revealed that actor Gaurav Sharma has been roped in to play the role played by Mehrotra. In a recent interview, Sharma opened up about the opportunity and spoke about his role.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Gaurav Sharma talked about playing the role of Toshu in ‘bjp">Anupamaa.’ The actor was filled with gratitude, and he called this opportunity a ‘blessing.’ He said, “All of a sudden, like a blessing, ‘Anupamaa’ came my way. So, it is a pleasure to be working with such nice people and such a nice production house again, that too in the number one show on Indian television. Loving to work here because there are all seasoned actors, and the directors too are amazing. This character too has a lot of shades, so I am enjoying it to the fullest.”

Sharma talked about how he has interpreted the role and how he is preparing for it. He continued, “He (Toshu) is that spoiled child who spoils any work he takes up, I mean, he wants to do things, but he ends up spoiling it all. He is directionless and does not share a great bond with his mother. So, I am trying to learn more about this character and justify the work done by the actor before me for almost three and a half or four years and at the same time justify my work too.”

This is not the first time Sharma has worked with producer Rajan Shahi. He had previously worked in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ where he played the role of Yuvraaj. Apart from this, he has also worked in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ and ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.’

