OctaFX Trading App - What is it?

The app uses a referral-based system by roping in influencers to promote the app on social media and it also offers referral-based incentives to encourage users to start trading on its platform. Additionally, ED has also identified several bank accounts in India that have been trading using the OctaFx app. The agency revealed that the funds were acquired by defrauding the investors and by transferring them to bank accounts under dummy entities. Numerous investors using the app were defrauded by agents who had illegally acquired their funds. The platform also engaged in manipulative trading practices which caused substantial financial losses for the users. To attract more investors to their app, OctaFx used misleading and fraudulent advertising. To manage its operations and promote forex trading among Indian residents, the app hired several Indian nationals working in Spain and Russia.