Art & Entertainment

On Jennifer Winget's Birthday, Karan Wahi Says 'We Share Something Very Special'

Actor Karan Wahi on Thursday showered birthday love on Jennifer Winget as she turned 39 years old, cheering to their conversations, learnings and gossip.

Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Karan Wahi on Thursday showered birthday love on Jennifer Winget as she turned 39 years old, cheering to their conversations, learnings and gossip.

The duo recently reunited after a decade with the legal drama ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’. They starred together in the 2007 medical drama ‘Dill Mill Gayye’. Jennifer played the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta, while Karan portrayed Dr Siddhant Modi. Now on the occasion of her birthday, Karan took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the sets of ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’.

There are some candid snaps which are proof of their friendship. Along with the pictures, Karan penned a sweet birthday note, which read: "Happy Birthday @jenniferwinget1.. So The Last 7 months I got to spend more time with you than we have in the last 14 years.. GOOD JOB!!!To All The Conversations, learnings and ya Gossip sometimes... Thank you For Being YOU... I keep saying everyone loves u and i guess its just the energy you have..." "Be Blessed AlwaysYou Know what we share is something very special and i wouldn't have it any other way.Now please check if there are any spelling and pronunciations that u would want to correct me on...If i meet u more I feel acting theek ho na ho english zaroor theek ho jayegi!!!!Happy Birthday JW," added Karan.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one. Along with Jennifer Winget and Karani Wahi, the show features Reem Shaikh. It streams on Sony LIV.

