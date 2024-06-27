Nia Sharma Dons Floral Look For Haldi Sequence In ‘Suhagan Chudail'

"My look for Nishigandha's haldi ceremony in 'Suhagan Chudail' is anything but typical. My stylists Anuradha Khurana and Ashwita Tejwani pushed the envelope with a multi-hued floral theme. It's amazing how they managed to bring this vision to life in just one day," Nia said. "The dress is a true work of art, featuring a chic dhoti style paired with a halter neck top and a dupatta fashioned like a pallu. What sets this look apart is the attention to details. Every piece of jewelry is handcrafted and follows the floral motif," said the 'Naagin 4' actress.