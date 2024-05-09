Popular actor Dev Joshi is set to grace the screens once again as ‘Baalveer’ returns for a new season. The actor became a household name after he starred in the first season of this fantasy show as the lead character. As the show is set to return for its fourth season on SonyLIV, the actor opened up about his comeback to the screens.
In an interview with News18, Dev Joshi talked about how he has been a part of ‘Baalveer’ since its inception. The actor talked about how the show has shaped his career. After the show became hugely successful, he started getting known as Baalveer among the audience. Talking about the show, Joshi said, “Dev Joshi is Baalveer and Baalveer is Dev Joshi. I think there is no harm in that. I feel proud that only I am the Baalveer in the whole world and people are learning so much after watching me. I am, somehow, impacting their childhood in a better way.”
The actor also talked about how he will manage his role on OTT. He mentioned that the makers decided to take the OTT route so that people from across the world could watch ‘Baalveer.’ He continued, “Of course, television has changed for so many years. When we started with ‘Baalveer’ in 2012, it was quite different. Social media wasn’t popular. Now, it is a whole different scenario.”
‘Baalveer 4’ is available to stream on SonyLIV. On the work front, Joshi has been a part of hit television serials such as ‘Chandrashekhar’, ‘Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora’, ‘Hamari Devrani’, and ‘Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev’ to name a few. The actor is also a part of the Dear Moon mission – a journey around the moon's orbit aboard SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, spearheaded by Elon Musk.