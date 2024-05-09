In an interview with News18, Dev Joshi talked about how he has been a part of ‘Baalveer’ since its inception. The actor talked about how the show has shaped his career. After the show became hugely successful, he started getting known as Baalveer among the audience. Talking about the show, Joshi said, “Dev Joshi is Baalveer and Baalveer is Dev Joshi. I think there is no harm in that. I feel proud that only I am the Baalveer in the whole world and people are learning so much after watching me. I am, somehow, impacting their childhood in a better way.”