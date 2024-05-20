Television

Ankur Rathee Opens Up On Bonding With 'Undekhi' Co-Star Anchal Singh & Their Collaboration Of Ideas'

Actor Ankur Rathee has given insights into his bond with 'Undekhi' co-star Anchal Singh, sharing that there is no competition but rather a collaboration of ideas when they work together.

Ankur Rathee
Ankur Rathee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the show, Ankur plays the role of Daman, while Anchal essays the character of Teji. Their off-screen friendship plays a crucial role in creating the on-screen magic.

Speaking about his bond with Anchal, Ankur shared: "For being such a great actress on screen, Anchal is incapable of pretending in real life. She does what she thinks is right, and that takes courage, especially in an industry where people often compromise their values for their ambitions. I look up to her for that. I also cherish her egoless approach to art. She serves the scene, her co-actor, and then considers herself, in that order."

"There’s no competition, but rather a collaboration of ideas when we work together. It makes building a scene together fun. Thanks to 'Undekhi', I’ve had the privilege to see Anchal’s artistry and career grow firsthand over the last five years, and every time we revisit these characters I learn something new from her. One thing is for sure: Anchal is a much better scene partner to me than Teji is a life partner to Daman lol," he added.

The show stars Harsh Chhaya as Papaji. It also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ayn Zoya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh in pivotal roles.

'Undekhi 3' is streaming on Sony LIV.

