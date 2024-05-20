Ankur Rathee Opens Up On Bonding With 'Undekhi' Co-Star Anchal Singh & Their Collaboration Of Ideas'

Speaking about his bond with Anchal, Ankur shared: "For being such a great actress on screen, Anchal is incapable of pretending in real life. She does what she thinks is right, and that takes courage, especially in an industry where people often compromise their values for their ambitions. I look up to her for that. I also cherish her egoless approach to art. She serves the scene, her co-actor, and then considers herself, in that order."